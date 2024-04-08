The Duke Blue Devils (1-0) have the third-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +1200 on the moneyline.

Beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, the Blue Devils host the Arizona Wildcats. Duke enters this matchup as a 5.5-point favorite. The point total comes in at 154.5.

Duke NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +1200 3rd Bet $100 to win $1200 Preseason +1300 2nd Bet $100 to win $1300

Duke Team Stats

Duke averages 92.0 points per game (73rd in college basketball) while giving up 54.0 per contest (47th in college basketball). It has a +38 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 38.0 points per game.

Duke Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Duke Players

Kyle Filipowski leads the Blue Devils in points and rebounds. He puts up 25.0 points per game while tacking on 7.0 rebounds.

The team is led in assists by Tyrese Proctor's 8.0 per game.

The Blue Devils are led by Proctor from long distance. He makes 2.0 shots from deep per game.

Jaylen Blakes grabs 3.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game, both team-high averages.

