Bookmakers have assigned the North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) the 16th-best odds in all of college basketball to win the national championship at the end of the 2023-24 season, at +4500 on the moneyline.

The Tar Heels are at home against the Davidson Wildcats. Tip time is scheduled for 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12.

Tar Heels NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds to Win the National Championship: +4500 (Bet $100 to win $4500)

North Carolina Team Stats

North Carolina owns a top-25 offense this year, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 102.0 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 65th with 49.0 points allowed per contest.

North Carolina Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 1-0

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

