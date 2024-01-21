North Carolina vs. Louisville January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Louisville Cardinals (13-2) play a fellow ACC team, the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-4), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Carmichael Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Louisville Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.7 PTS, 9.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 14.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 11.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Louisville Players to Watch
- Olivia Cochran: 11.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kiki Jefferson: 12.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nina Rickards: 6.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sydney Taylor: 9.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
