The North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-6) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (5-8) in a clash of CAA teams at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

N.C. A&T vs. Delaware Game Information

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Maleia Bracone: 12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Dorsey: 11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Mya Tucker: 12.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Chaniya Clark: 8.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Paris Locke: 3.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

Tara Cousins: 15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Boone: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Klarke Sconiers: 11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Chloe Wilson: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ande'a Cherisier: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

