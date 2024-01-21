Sunday's CAA schedule includes the Hofstra Pride (7-6) playing the Elon Phoenix (4-11) at 2:00 PM ET.

Elon vs. Hofstra Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

Maraja Pass: 10.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Iycez Adams: 9.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

9.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Ajia James: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Regina Walton: 5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Maya Johnson: 3.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

Hofstra Players to Watch

Brooke Anya: 8.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Zyheima Swint: 9.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Emma Von Essen: 14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ally Knights: 4.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sorelle Ineza: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

