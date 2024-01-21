The Charlotte 49ers (10-5) play a fellow AAC squad, the Temple Owls (8-7), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Liacouras Center. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Charlotte vs. Temple Game Information

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 18.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Imani Smith: 4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jacee Busick: 6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Keanna Rembert: 7.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Aleah Nelson: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Rayne Tucker: 9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Tiarra East: 12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Ines Piper: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Tristen Taylor: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

