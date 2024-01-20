The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10) face a fellow SoCon team, the Mercer Bears (6-10), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Western Carolina vs. Mercer Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chelsea Wooten: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zanoria Cruz: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Audrey Meyers: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer Players to Watch

Stacie Jones: 10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Briana Peguero: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Williams: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.