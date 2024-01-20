Western Carolina vs. Mercer January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10) face a fellow SoCon team, the Mercer Bears (6-10), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Hawkins Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.
Western Carolina vs. Mercer Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jada Burton: 7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Chelsea Wooten: 11 PTS, 2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zanoria Cruz: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Audrey Meyers: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Mercer Players to Watch
- Stacie Jones: 10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Briana Peguero: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deja Williams: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
