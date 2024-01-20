UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CAA schedule includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-5, 0-2 CAA) versus the Charleston (SC) Cougars (11-4, 2-0 CAA) at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 20.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 13.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ben Burnham: 12.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 12.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- CJ Fulton: 4.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Butler: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
UNC Wilmington vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|34th
|82.6
|Points Scored
|79.1
|78th
|236th
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|263rd
|259th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|39.5
|61st
|245th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|11.6
|28th
|65th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|10.1
|16th
|275th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.5
|118th
|3rd
|8.3
|Turnovers
|10.8
|102nd
