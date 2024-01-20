The Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Greensboro Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • Kobe Langley: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Mikeal Brown-Jones: 18.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Keyshaun Langley: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Atwell: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Breath: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford Players to Watch

  • Corey Tripp: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyler Filewich: 10.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dillon Bailey: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jackson Sivills: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Stat Comparison

UNC Greensboro Rank UNC Greensboro AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank
105th 78 Points Scored 79.6 71st
123rd 68.9 Points Allowed 76.1 296th
85th 38.7 Rebounds 40.3 44th
191st 9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 119th
21st 9.9 3pt Made 9.3 41st
82nd 15.3 Assists 15.6 67th
52nd 10.1 Turnovers 10.9 109th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.