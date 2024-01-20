UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) play a fellow SoCon squad, the UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Kobe Langley: 9.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.9 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 18.6 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Atwell: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jalen Breath: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Wofford Players to Watch
- Corey Tripp: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyler Filewich: 10.8 PTS, 9.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dillon Bailey: 13.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Jackson Sivills: 9.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
UNC Greensboro vs. Wofford Stat Comparison
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|105th
|78
|Points Scored
|79.6
|71st
|123rd
|68.9
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|296th
|85th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|40.3
|44th
|191st
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|119th
|21st
|9.9
|3pt Made
|9.3
|41st
|82nd
|15.3
|Assists
|15.6
|67th
|52nd
|10.1
|Turnovers
|10.9
|109th
