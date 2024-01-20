Queens vs. North Florida January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) facing the Queens Royals (6-10, 0-1 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Queens vs. North Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ McKee: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 9.9 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
North Florida Players to Watch
- Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dorian James: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Lliteras: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Queens vs. North Florida Stat Comparison
|North Florida Rank
|North Florida AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|138th
|76.7
|Points Scored
|79.8
|68th
|258th
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|82.8
|355th
|199th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|39.5
|61st
|165th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|101st
|2nd
|12.6
|3pt Made
|9.8
|26th
|167th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.3
|127th
|109th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|12.4
|249th
