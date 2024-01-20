Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) facing the Queens Royals (6-10, 0-1 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Queens vs. North Florida Game Information

Queens Players to Watch

  • Deyton Albury: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • AJ McKee: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • BJ McLaurin: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Cash: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chris Ashby: 9.9 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dorian James: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nate Lliteras: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Queens vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank
138th 76.7 Points Scored 79.8 68th
258th 74.2 Points Allowed 82.8 355th
199th 36.1 Rebounds 39.5 61st
165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.0 101st
2nd 12.6 3pt Made 9.8 26th
167th 13.7 Assists 14.3 127th
109th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 249th

