Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the North Florida Ospreys (8-9, 1-1 ASUN) facing the Queens Royals (6-10, 0-1 ASUN) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Queens vs. North Florida Game Information

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK AJ McKee: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ McLaurin: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 9.9 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Dorian James: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Lliteras: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jake van der Heijden: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Queens vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Queens AVG Queens Rank 138th 76.7 Points Scored 79.8 68th 258th 74.2 Points Allowed 82.8 355th 199th 36.1 Rebounds 39.5 61st 165th 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.0 101st 2nd 12.6 3pt Made 9.8 26th 167th 13.7 Assists 14.3 127th 109th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 249th

