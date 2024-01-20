The Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on The CW.

North Carolina vs. Boston College Game Information

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot: 14.9 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

14.9 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK RJ Davis: 20.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

20.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Ingram Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Cormac Ryan: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Elliot Cadeau: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 18.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK

18.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Devin: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK Claudell Harris Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Carolina vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG North Carolina AVG North Carolina Rank 55th 80.4 Points Scored 83.6 26th 223rd 72.9 Points Allowed 70.8 162nd 199th 36.1 Rebounds 39.7 58th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.2 90th 137th 8 3pt Made 7.9 146th 103rd 14.9 Assists 14.1 140th 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 9.8 34th

