North Carolina vs. Boston College January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (10-4, 1-2 ACC) meet the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) in a clash of ACC teams at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on The CW.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
North Carolina vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: The CW
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other North Carolina Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot: 14.9 PTS, 11.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- RJ Davis: 20.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cormac Ryan: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elliot Cadeau: 6.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 18.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 12.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devin: 10.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Carolina vs. Boston College Stat Comparison
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|North Carolina AVG
|North Carolina Rank
|55th
|80.4
|Points Scored
|83.6
|26th
|223rd
|72.9
|Points Allowed
|70.8
|162nd
|199th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|39.7
|58th
|237th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|90th
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.9
|146th
|103rd
|14.9
|Assists
|14.1
|140th
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|9.8
|34th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.