The North Carolina Central Eagles (9-7, 1-0 MEAC) meet a fellow MEAC team, the South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-13, 0-1 MEAC), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Game Information

North Carolina Central Players to Watch

  • Fred Cleveland Jr.: 16.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Po'Boigh King: 13.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ja'Darius Harris: 15.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Perry Smith Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Emmanuel Izunabor: 4.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

South Carolina State Players to Watch

  • Davion Everett: 9.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mitchel Taylor: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Caleb McCarty: 5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Drayton Jones: 5.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jordan Simpson: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina State Stat Comparison

South Carolina State Rank South Carolina State AVG North Carolina Central AVG North Carolina Central Rank
272nd 71.1 Points Scored 77.6 115th
353rd 82.6 Points Allowed 68.1 105th
70th 39.1 Rebounds 35.1 238th
6th 13.4 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th
334th 5.4 3pt Made 7 225th
127th 14.3 Assists 13.4 190th
345th 14.6 Turnovers 11.3 137th

