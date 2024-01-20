N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CAA schedule includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-12, 1-1 CAA) meeting the William & Mary Tribe (6-9, 1-1 CAA) at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 19.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camian Shell: 10.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Trey Moss: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chase Lowe: 11.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 7.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
N.C. A&T vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|William & Mary AVG
|William & Mary Rank
|301st
|69.1
|Points Scored
|75.2
|173rd
|357th
|83.2
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|251st
|352nd
|31.1
|Rebounds
|35.3
|227th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|302nd
|234th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|9.2
|49th
|315th
|11.5
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|21st
|9.2
|Turnovers
|10.2
|58th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.