The Charlotte Hornets (8-25) square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-12) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 20, 2024. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 20

Saturday, January 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH

Hornets Players to Watch

Terry Rozier puts up 23.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Miles Bridges puts up 20.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 46.2% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.1 made treys per contest.

P.J. Washington posts 13.0 points, 5.2 boards and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 14.7 points, 3.8 boards and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Nick Richards averages 8.7 points, 0.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid puts up 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game for the 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey is putting up 25.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 treys per contest.

Tobias Harris gets the 76ers 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while averaging 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 treys per game.

Hornets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Hornets 76ers 109.5 Points Avg. 119.5 120.1 Points Allowed Avg. 111.3 46.5% Field Goal % 47.6% 35.7% Three Point % 36.6%

