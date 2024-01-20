High Point vs. Charleston Southern January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11) meet the High Point Panthers (6-9) in a clash of Big South squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.
High Point vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 5.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Catherine Alben: 15.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madison Adamson: 6.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kennedi Jackson: 12.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshunti Nichols: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alaina Nettles: 2.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
