High Point vs. Charleston Southern January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big South slate includes the High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South) versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-11, 0-2 Big South), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
High Point vs. Charleston Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
High Point Players to Watch
- Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Duke Miles: 19.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 13.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 11.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 16 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK
High Point vs. Charleston Southern Stat Comparison
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Charleston Southern AVG
|Charleston Southern Rank
|13th
|85.3
|Points Scored
|69.2
|298th
|220th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|280th
|3rd
|44.4
|Rebounds
|32.9
|324th
|35th
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|313th
|65th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.2
|214th
|225th
|12.9
|Assists
|11
|330th
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|195th
