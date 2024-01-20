Saturday's Big South slate includes the Winthrop Eagles (7-8) against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-13), at 2:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Ashley Hawkins: 14.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Lauren Bailey: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Micahla Funderburk: 8.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Grace Pack: 5.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 10.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Leonor Paisana: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

