Saturday's Big South slate includes the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-11, 0-1 Big South) against the Winthrop Eagles (11-6, 2-0 Big South) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gardner-Webb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Stieber: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Richards: 5.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Players to Watch

Kasen Harrison: 10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK KJ Doucet: 13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kelton Talford: 12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Alex Timmerman: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 216th 73.4 Points Scored 78.5 93rd 244th 73.7 Points Allowed 68.1 105th 81st 38.8 Rebounds 37.6 128th 130th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 101st 205th 7.3 3pt Made 7.5 183rd 290th 12.0 Assists 12.1 280th 73rd 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 213th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.