East Carolina vs. UAB January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UAB Blazers (10-5, 2-0 AAC) meet the East Carolina Pirates (8-7, 1-1 AAC) in a matchup of AAC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. UAB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 13.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
UAB Players to Watch
- Yaxel Lendeborg: 12.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Eric Gaines: 12.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javian Davis: 10.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Efrem Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alejandro: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
East Carolina vs. UAB Stat Comparison
|UAB Rank
|UAB AVG
|East Carolina AVG
|East Carolina Rank
|121st
|77.3
|Points Scored
|72.7
|236th
|282nd
|75.6
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|145th
|70th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|36.2
|196th
|26th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|11.2
|47th
|322nd
|5.8
|3pt Made
|6.5
|269th
|239th
|12.7
|Assists
|11.7
|305th
|153rd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.5
|74th
