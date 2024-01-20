The East Carolina Pirates (9-4) meet the SMU Mustangs (7-6) in a clash of AAC teams at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

East Carolina vs. SMU Game Information

East Carolina Players to Watch

Danae McNeal: 18.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Amiya Joyner: 11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tatyana Wyche: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Karina Gordon: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

SMU Players to Watch

Tiara Young: 17.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tamia Jones: 10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Amirah Abdur-Rahim: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Reagan Bradley: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Chantae Embry: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

