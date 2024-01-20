The Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) meet the Richmond Spiders (9-5, 1-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. Richmond Game Information

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Richmond Players to Watch

Neal Quinn: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Davidson vs. Richmond Stat Comparison

Davidson Rank Davidson AVG Richmond AVG Richmond Rank 257th 71.9 Points Scored 74.3 196th 69th 66.0 Points Allowed 64.9 46th 253rd 34.8 Rebounds 34.6 263rd 245th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 5.8 359th 101st 8.4 3pt Made 7.7 160th 196th 13.3 Assists 13.6 178th 43rd 9.9 Turnovers 8.0 1st

