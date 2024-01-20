The Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA) face the Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Monumental.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Campbell vs. Towson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Campbell Players to Watch

  • Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jasin Sinani: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Kotov: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Elijah Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Towson Players to Watch

  • Charles Thompson: 8.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Christian May: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mekhi Lowery: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Campbell vs. Towson Stat Comparison

Towson Rank Towson AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank
334th 66.1 Points Scored 68.8 306th
39th 64.5 Points Allowed 65.1 49th
40th 40.4 Rebounds 32.2 340th
5th 13.6 Off. Rebounds 6.3 350th
297th 6.1 3pt Made 6.3 287th
342nd 10.3 Assists 12.1 280th
213th 12.1 Turnovers 11.9 195th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.