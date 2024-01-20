Campbell vs. Towson January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Towson Tigers (8-7, 1-1 CAA) face the Campbell Fighting Camels (7-8, 1-1 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on Monumental.
Campbell vs. Towson Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: Monumental
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 7.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 5.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Elijah Walsh: 6.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Towson Players to Watch
- Charles Thompson: 8.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Christian May: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dylan Williamson: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyler Tejada: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Mekhi Lowery: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
Campbell vs. Towson Stat Comparison
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|334th
|66.1
|Points Scored
|68.8
|306th
|39th
|64.5
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|49th
|40th
|40.4
|Rebounds
|32.2
|340th
|5th
|13.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.3
|350th
|297th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|287th
|342nd
|10.3
|Assists
|12.1
|280th
|213th
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.9
|195th
