Saturday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-6) versus the Georgia Southern Eagles (12-3), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Appalachian State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Faith Alston: 18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Rylan Moffitt: 7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Emily Carver: 15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Mariah Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Alexis Black: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Terren Ward: 22.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

22.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Simone James: 10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Eden Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Torrion Starks: 7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK D'Shara Booker: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.