The Elon Phoenix (4-10) meet a fellow CAA team, the Monmouth Hawks (7-5), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at OceanFirst Bank Center. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Elon vs. Monmouth Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

Maraja Pass: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Iycez Adams: 10.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.6 BLK Regina Walton: 5.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Ajia James: 7.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Maya Johnson: 2.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

Monmouth Players to Watch

Kaci Donovan: 15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Belle Kranbuhl: 5.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Taisha Exanor: 7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaye Haynes: 6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jania Hall: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

