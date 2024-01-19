Campbell vs. UNC Wilmington January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's CAA slate includes the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-10) facing the Campbell Camels (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Campbell vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Players to Watch
- Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Shy Tuelle: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Gemma Nunez: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brittany Staves: 6.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Evan Miller: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taylor Henderson: 13.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kylah Silver: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Mary Ferrito: 3.9 PTS, 4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.