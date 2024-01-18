The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) in a matchup of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

Trazarien White: 19.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Shykeim Phillips: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK KJ Jenkins: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Donovan Newby: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Elon Players to Watch

Max Mackinnon: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Rob Higgins: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Sam Sherry: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Elon Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG UNC Wilmington AVG UNC Wilmington Rank 67th 79.8 Points Scored 84 25th 305th 76.8 Points Allowed 73.9 255th 228th 35.5 Rebounds 35.5 228th 189th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.6 227th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 9.2 53rd 181st 13.5 Assists 12.6 243rd 143rd 11.4 Turnovers 8.4 5th

