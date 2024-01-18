Queens vs. Jacksonville January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Queens Royals (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) face a fellow ASUN squad, the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Swisher Gymnasium. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Queens vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Queens Players to Watch
- Deyton Albury: 16.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- AJ McKee: 16.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ McLaurin: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Ashby: 10.4 PTS, 0.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Robert McCray: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Niblack: 11.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 8.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Queens vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville Rank
|Jacksonville AVG
|Queens AVG
|Queens Rank
|183rd
|75.1
|Points Scored
|79.9
|65th
|260th
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|82.9
|353rd
|63rd
|39.7
|Rebounds
|39.7
|63rd
|81st
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|99th
|264th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|18th
|294th
|11.9
|Assists
|14.5
|114th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|12.2
|223rd
