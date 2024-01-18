N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA schedule includes the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-11, 1-0 CAA) against the Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 0-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Players to Watch
- Landon Glasper: 19.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camian Shell: 11.1 PTS, 3 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Evan Joyner: 3.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty: 12.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 10.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Masai Troutman: 10 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Luka Sakota: 10.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Turner: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
N.C. A&T vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison
|N.C. A&T Rank
|N.C. A&T AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|291st
|69.8
|Points Scored
|71.4
|265th
|358th
|83.6
|Points Allowed
|73.6
|241st
|352nd
|31.2
|Rebounds
|33.4
|317th
|239th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|190th
|224th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|5.8
|316th
|308th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.5
|179th
|31st
|9.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|241st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.