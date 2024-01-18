Elon vs. UNC Wilmington January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (7-7, 0-1 CAA) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-4, 0-1 CAA) in a clash of CAA teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Elon vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Elon Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Elon Players to Watch
- Max Mackinnon: 12 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Trazarien White: 19.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shykeim Phillips: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- KJ Jenkins: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Donovan Newby: 7.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Elon vs. UNC Wilmington Stat Comparison
|Elon Rank
|Elon AVG
|UNC Wilmington AVG
|UNC Wilmington Rank
|67th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|84
|25th
|305th
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|255th
|229th
|35.5
|Rebounds
|35.5
|229th
|190th
|9.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|228th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|9.2
|53rd
|179th
|13.5
|Assists
|12.6
|243rd
|143rd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|8.4
|5th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.