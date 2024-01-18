Thursday's CAA slate includes the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jasin Sinani: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Alex Kotov: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Elijah Walsh: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

Chase Lowe: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Moss: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Gabe Dorsey: 14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Dorsey: 7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Campbell vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank 144th 76.6 Points Scored 68 317th 249th 73.7 Points Allowed 64.8 44th 211th 35.9 Rebounds 32.3 339th 280th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th 45th 9.3 3pt Made 6.2 289th 174th 13.6 Assists 12.1 282nd 85th 10.6 Turnovers 12 206th

