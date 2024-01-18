Campbell vs. William & Mary January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CAA slate includes the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Campbell Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Campbell Players to Watch
- Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jasin Sinani: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Alex Kotov: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elijah Walsh: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
William & Mary Players to Watch
- Chase Lowe: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Moss: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Gabe Dorsey: 14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Dorsey: 7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Campbell vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison
|William & Mary Rank
|William & Mary AVG
|Campbell AVG
|Campbell Rank
|144th
|76.6
|Points Scored
|68
|317th
|249th
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|44th
|211th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|32.3
|339th
|280th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|344th
|45th
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|289th
|174th
|13.6
|Assists
|12.1
|282nd
|85th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12
|206th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.