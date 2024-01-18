Thursday's CAA slate includes the William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) against the Campbell Fighting Camels (6-8, 0-1 CAA) at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Campbell vs. William & Mary Game Information

Campbell Players to Watch

  • Anthony Dell'Orso: 16.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Laurynas Vaistaras: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jasin Sinani: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Kotov: 5.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Elijah Walsh: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

William & Mary Players to Watch

  • Chase Lowe: 12.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Trey Moss: 13.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Gabe Dorsey: 14.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Dorsey: 7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Charlie Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Campbell vs. William & Mary Stat Comparison

William & Mary Rank William & Mary AVG Campbell AVG Campbell Rank
144th 76.6 Points Scored 68 317th
249th 73.7 Points Allowed 64.8 44th
211th 35.9 Rebounds 32.3 339th
280th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 6.6 344th
45th 9.3 3pt Made 6.2 289th
174th 13.6 Assists 12.1 282nd
85th 10.6 Turnovers 12 206th

