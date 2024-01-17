Wednesday's Big South slate includes the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (6-8) against the Winthrop Eagles (7-7) at 6:30 PM ET.

UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop Game Information

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Lalmani Simmons: 11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mallory Bruce: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jamaya Blanks: 5.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Winthrop Players to Watch

Marissa Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jada Ryce: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Blessing Okoh: 7.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

