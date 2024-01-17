High Point vs. Presbyterian January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the High Point Panthers (5-9) meeting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (9-7) at 7:00 PM ET.
High Point vs. Presbyterian Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
High Point Players to Watch
- Lauren Bevis: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nakyah Terrell: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Anna Haeger: 5.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Bryanna Brady: 12.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mara Neira: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Christina Kline: 4.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ashley Carrillo: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
