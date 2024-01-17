Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) facing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Gardner-Webb Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Stieber: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Richards: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Radford Players to Watch

Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK DaQuan Smith: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Bryan Antoine: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Chandler Turner: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Stat Comparison

Radford Rank Radford AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 213th 73.4 Points Scored 73.3 219th 142nd 69.6 Points Allowed 72.9 225th 234th 35.4 Rebounds 39.8 61st 267th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.3 86th 142nd 7.9 3pt Made 7.3 210th 311th 11.7 Assists 11.9 296th 86th 10.6 Turnovers 10.7 92nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.