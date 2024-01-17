Gardner-Webb vs. Radford January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big South slate includes the Radford Highlanders (10-6, 0-1 Big South) facing the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-10, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 14.1 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 10.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 6.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isaiah Richards: 5.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Radford Players to Watch
- Kenyon Giles: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 14.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Gardner-Webb vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|213th
|73.4
|Points Scored
|73.3
|219th
|142nd
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|225th
|234th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|39.8
|61st
|267th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|86th
|142nd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|210th
|311th
|11.7
|Assists
|11.9
|296th
|86th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|10.7
|92nd
