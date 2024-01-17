Davidson vs. Fordham January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's A-10 slate includes the Fordham Rams (7-7, 1-0 A-10) against the Davidson Wildcats (10-4, 0-1 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Davidson vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Davidson Players to Watch
- Grant Huffman: 11.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Durkin: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reed Bailey: 9.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Connor Kochera: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
- Abdou Tsimbila: 10.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 13.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Richardson: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Davidson vs. Fordham Stat Comparison
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Davidson AVG
|Davidson Rank
|160th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|71.9
|257th
|255th
|73.9
|Points Allowed
|66.0
|72nd
|79th
|39.1
|Rebounds
|34.8
|253rd
|25th
|12.0
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|244th
|109th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|165th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.3
|202nd
|315th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|9.9
|43rd
