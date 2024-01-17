Charlotte vs. Tulane January 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's AAC schedule includes the Charlotte 49ers (9-5) versus the Tulane Green Wave (7-6) at 6:30 PM ET.
Charlotte vs. Tulane Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Charlotte Players to Watch
- Dazia Lawrence: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tracey Hueston: 11.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Imani Smith: 4.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jacee Busick: 5.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kyren Whittington: 16.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marta Galic: 14.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Irina Parau: 7.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Hannah Pratt: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amira Mabry: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
