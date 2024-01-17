Appalachian State vs. Georgia State January 17 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 1-0 Sun Belt) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3, 1-0 Sun Belt), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Tre'Von Spillers: 12.8 PTS, 8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Donovan Gregory: 14.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Abson: 7.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.7 BLK
- CJ Huntley: 8.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Myles Tate: 6.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Dwon Odom: 11.5 PTS, 5 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 10.7 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
Appalachian State vs. Georgia State Stat Comparison
|Appalachian State Rank
|Appalachian State AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|88th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|79.9
|68th
|25th
|63.3
|Points Allowed
|74.3
|262nd
|16th
|42.5
|Rebounds
|38.4
|107th
|96th
|10.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|70th
|210th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|66th
|15.8
|Assists
|13.3
|202nd
|23rd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|9.3
|23rd
