Western Carolina vs. Samford January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon team, the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Western Carolina vs. Samford Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Western Carolina Games
- January 3 at Citadel
- January 6 at home vs Wofford
- January 10 at East Tennessee State
- January 13 at Mercer
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Western Carolina Players to Watch
- Vonterius Woolbright: 21.2 PTS, 12.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Campbell: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Western Carolina vs. Samford Stat Comparison
|Western Carolina Rank
|Western Carolina AVG
|Samford AVG
|Samford Rank
|129th
|77.2
|Points Scored
|90.2
|6th
|73rd
|66.0
|Points Allowed
|75.0
|276th
|65th
|39.7
|Rebounds
|39.7
|65th
|234th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|59th
|161st
|7.7
|3pt Made
|10.7
|11th
|304th
|11.8
|Assists
|20.5
|4th
|55th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|14.6
|343rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.