The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) face a fellow SoCon team, the Western Carolina Catamounts (11-2, 0-0 SoCon), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Ramsey Center. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET and you can watch via CBS Sports Network.

Western Carolina vs. Samford Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 21.2 PTS, 12.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 12.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • DJ Campbell: 12.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Samford Players to Watch

  • Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Campbell: 9.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Western Carolina vs. Samford Stat Comparison

Western Carolina Rank Western Carolina AVG Samford AVG Samford Rank
129th 77.2 Points Scored 90.2 6th
73rd 66.0 Points Allowed 75.0 276th
65th 39.7 Rebounds 39.7 65th
234th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.8 59th
161st 7.7 3pt Made 10.7 11th
304th 11.8 Assists 20.5 4th
55th 10.2 Turnovers 14.6 343rd

