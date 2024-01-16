Tuesday's ACC schedule includes the NC State Wolfpack (9-3, 1-0 ACC) playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-3, 2-0 ACC) at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. NC State Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 14.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Kevin Miller: 16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Sallis: 18.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

18.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Cameron Hildreth: 15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Efton Reid: 9.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

NC State Players to Watch

DJ Horne: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Jayden Taylor: 13.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Burns: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Casey Morsell: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dennis Parker Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wake Forest vs. NC State Stat Comparison

NC State Rank NC State AVG Wake Forest AVG Wake Forest Rank 70th 79.8 Points Scored 81.5 51st 156th 70.2 Points Allowed 68.7 120th 192nd 36.4 Rebounds 34.4 275th 140th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.2 314th 127th 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 103rd 142nd 14.1 Assists 12.5 255th 20th 9.2 Turnovers 9.7 38th

