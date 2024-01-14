The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-3, 0-0 CAA) meet the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (8-5, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Game Information

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Trazarien White: 20.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Shykeim Phillips: 15.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Maleeck Harden-Hayes: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • KJ Jenkins: 10.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Donovan Newby: 7.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Delaware Players to Watch

  • Jyare Davis: 19.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Christian Ray: 8.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jalun Trent: 11.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Gerald Drumgoole Jr.: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cavan Reilly: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNC Wilmington vs. Delaware Stat Comparison

UNC Wilmington Rank UNC Wilmington AVG Delaware AVG Delaware Rank
17th 85.8 Points Scored 77.2 128th
246th 73.6 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd
234th 35.4 Rebounds 35.2 239th
220th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.6 300th
46th 9.4 3pt Made 7.1 229th
208th 13.2 Assists 15.4 82nd
3rd 8.3 Turnovers 10.0 51st

