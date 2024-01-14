North Carolina vs. Virginia January 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's ACC schedule includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4) facing the Virginia Cavaliers (8-4) at 4:00 PM ET.
North Carolina vs. Virginia Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Alyssa Ustby: 12.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Deja Kelly: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maria Gakdeng: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Lexi Donarski: 11.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Indya Nivar: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
Virginia Players to Watch
- Kymora Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Camryn Taylor: 14.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jillian Brown: 6.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Alexia Smith: 5.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- London Clarkson: 8.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
