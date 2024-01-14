Hornets vs. Heat January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Southeast Division opponents battle when the Miami Heat (19-13) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) at Kaseya Center, tipping off on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Hornets vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN, BSSE
Hornets Players to Watch
- Terry Rozier provides 23.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the Hornets.
- On a per-game basis, P.J. Washington gives the Hornets 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Miles Bridges gets the Hornets 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest while delivering 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Brandon Miller gets the Hornets 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while putting up 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Hornets are getting 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Mark Williams this season.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo puts up 22.0 points, 4.0 assists and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Jimmy Butler posts 21.0 points, 5.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.4% from the field.
- Jaime Jaquez averages 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.
- Duncan Robinson puts up 14.6 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Kyle Lowry puts up 9.4 points, 3.7 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Hornets vs. Heat Stat Comparison
|Heat
|Hornets
|113.3
|Points Avg.
|110.6
|111.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.4
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.7%
|39.0%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
