Saturday's ACC schedule includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-3, 1-0 ACC) against the Virginia Cavaliers (10-3, 1-1 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Andrew Carr: 15.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

Kevin Miller: 16.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hunter Sallis: 18.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Cameron Hildreth: 15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.7 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Parker Friedrichsen: 5.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ryan Dunn: 9.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 2.2 BLK

Isaac McKneely: 10.8 PTS, 3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Leon Bond III: 6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Rohde: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 51st 81.3 Points Scored 65.8 338th 110th 67.9 Points Allowed 56.2 2nd 277th 34.3 Rebounds 32.6 332nd 310th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.8 287th 116th 8.2 3pt Made 6.5 267th 287th 12.1 Assists 15.6 71st 39th 9.7 Turnovers 8.4 5th

