Saturday's CAA slate includes the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) against the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Elon vs. Drexel Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

  • TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Max Mackinnon: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Rob Higgins: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sam Sherry: 8.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Elon vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

Elon Rank Elon AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank
61st 80.5 Points Scored 70.5 280th
305th 76.8 Points Allowed 63.6 32nd
217th 35.9 Rebounds 41.5 25th
198th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 11.5 38th
95th 8.4 3pt Made 5.5 326th
169th 13.7 Assists 11.8 305th
174th 11.7 Turnovers 11.9 196th

