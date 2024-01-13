Elon vs. Drexel January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's CAA slate includes the Elon Phoenix (7-6, 0-0 CAA) against the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA), at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Elon vs. Drexel Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Elon Players to Watch
- TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rob Higgins: 10.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 8.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- LA Pratt: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Elon vs. Drexel Stat Comparison
|Elon Rank
|Elon AVG
|Drexel AVG
|Drexel Rank
|61st
|80.5
|Points Scored
|70.5
|280th
|305th
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|32nd
|217th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|41.5
|25th
|198th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|38th
|95th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|5.5
|326th
|169th
|13.7
|Assists
|11.8
|305th
|174th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
