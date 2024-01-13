The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) meet the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. George Washington Game Information

Davidson Players to Watch

Grant Huffman: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Reed Bailey: 9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Bobby Durkin: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Connor Kochera: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

James Bishop: 16.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Garrett Johnson: 14.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Maximus Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 3.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Davidson vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank 54th 80.8 Points Scored 72.8 237th 206th 72.0 Points Allowed 65.5 57th 46th 40.5 Rebounds 35.2 239th 328th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st 49th 9.3 3pt Made 8.3 97th 161st 13.8 Assists 13.2 207th 318th 13.8 Turnovers 9.5 30th

