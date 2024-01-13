The George Washington Revolutionaries (11-2, 0-0 A-10) meet the Davidson Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 A-10) in a clash of A-10 squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Davidson vs. George Washington Game Information

Davidson Players to Watch

  • Grant Huffman: 11.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • David Skogman: 13.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Reed Bailey: 9.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bobby Durkin: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Connor Kochera: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

  • James Bishop: 16.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Garrett Johnson: 14.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maximus Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Babatunde Akingbola: 3.9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.5 BLK

Davidson vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG Davidson AVG Davidson Rank
54th 80.8 Points Scored 72.8 237th
206th 72.0 Points Allowed 65.5 57th
46th 40.5 Rebounds 35.2 239th
328th 6.9 Off. Rebounds 8.5 231st
49th 9.3 3pt Made 8.3 97th
161st 13.8 Assists 13.2 207th
318th 13.8 Turnovers 9.5 30th

