Campbell vs. Elon January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's CAA schedule includes the Campbell Camels (7-4) against the Elon Phoenix (3-9) at 7:00 PM ET.
Campbell vs. Elon Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Campbell Players to Watch
- Christabel Ezumah: 11.8 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Shy Tuelle: 9.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gemma Nunez: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Svenia Nurenberg: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Audrey Fuller: 5.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Elon Players to Watch
- Maraja Pass: 10.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Iycez Adams: 9.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Regina Walton: 4.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ajia James: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Ava Leroux: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
