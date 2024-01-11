The North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10, 0-0 CAA) play the Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-0 CAA) in a clash of CAA squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Landon Glasper: 20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Camian Shell: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremy Robinson: 9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Evan Joyner: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drexel Players to Watch

Amari Williams: 11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK Justin Moore: 12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Oden Jr.: 7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke House: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Garfield Turner: 5.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Drexel Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Drexel AVG Drexel Rank 298th 69.3 Points Scored 70.5 281st 360th 84.6 Points Allowed 63.6 34th 354th 30.8 Rebounds 41.5 26th 242nd 8.4 Off. Rebounds 11.5 34th 237th 6.9 3pt Made 5.5 329th 282nd 12.1 Assists 11.8 297th 38th 9.6 Turnovers 11.9 197th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.