The Elon Phoenix (6-6, 0-0 CAA) meet a fellow CAA opponent, the Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-4, 0-0 CAA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at TD Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via FloHoops.

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information

Elon Players to Watch

  • TK Simpkins: 12.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Max Mackinnon: 11.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Sherry: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Rob Higgins: 9.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • LA Pratt: 7.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ben Burnham: 13.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Elon vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank
125th 77.1 Points Scored 80.4 69th
292nd 75.8 Points Allowed 76.7 305th
79th 39.2 Rebounds 36.3 202nd
24th 12.0 Off. Rebounds 9.3 175th
32nd 9.7 3pt Made 8.5 90th
159th 13.8 Assists 13.7 166th
118th 11.1 Turnovers 11.7 174th

