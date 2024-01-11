Thursday's AAC schedule includes the Rice Owls (6-5) facing the Charlotte 49ers (7-5) at 8:00 PM ET.

Charlotte vs. Rice Game Information

Charlotte Players to Watch

Dazia Lawrence: 16.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Tracey Hueston: 11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacee Busick: 5.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Imani Smith: 4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

4.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Olivia Porter: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Dominique Ennis: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Destiny Jackson: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Malia Fisher: 9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Shelby Hayes: 6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jazzy Owens-Barnett: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

