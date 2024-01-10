The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-5, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Game Information

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Quimari Peterson: 13.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jaden Seymour: 13.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ebby Asamoah: 16.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jadyn Parker: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Karon Boyd: 7.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Carolina vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison

East Tennessee State Rank East Tennessee State AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
273rd 71.1 Points Scored 76.1 155th
103rd 67.5 Points Allowed 66.3 73rd
60th 39.8 Rebounds 39.3 73rd
29th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th
147th 7.8 3pt Made 7.7 162nd
322nd 11.3 Assists 11.6 306th
130th 11.3 Turnovers 10.2 56th

