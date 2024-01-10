High Point vs. UNC Asheville January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (10-4, 0-0 Big South) face the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6, 0-0 Big South) in a clash of Big South teams at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
High Point vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
High Point Players to Watch
- Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Duke Miles: 18.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 11.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trae Benham: 10.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.1 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 17.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 5.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 11.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
High Point vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|UNC Asheville AVG
|UNC Asheville Rank
|22nd
|85.0
|Points Scored
|81.4
|52nd
|200th
|71.7
|Points Allowed
|73.8
|254th
|1st
|45.5
|Rebounds
|37.2
|158th
|41st
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.0
|114th
|46th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|9.1
|61st
|214th
|13.1
|Assists
|16.9
|35th
|119th
|11.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|246th
